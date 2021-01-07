MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the robbery to an individual.
According to police, the robbery happened on Saturday, January 2 at approximately 8:46 a.m. and that officers were dispatched to Swiss Cleaners parking lot on Spring Hill Avenue.
They say upon arrival, police located the victim who had a cut on top of his head and scrapes to his arms.
The victim told officers that he was walking down Spring Hill Avenue when a known male and an unknown male approached him demanding money. They say when he said he did not have any money, the subjects attacked him. One of the subjects, Jeremy Jamone Harris, 37, was located and arrested.
The second subject involved was identified and located. He has been identified as 37-year-old Cornelius Sashner.
