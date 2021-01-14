MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say beginning January 4 and ending January 12, there were a rash of breaking and entering to numerous vehicles.
They say catalytic converters were cut off the vehicles.
Through investigation, officers identified the involved vehicle and the two suspects.
On January 13 at approximately 11:15 a.m., an officer located the vehicle and suspects at the Extend-a-Suites located on East I-65 Service Road South.
Officers arrested 38-year-old Amanda Gunn and 39-year-old Jeremy Bray.
They're both charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of burglar tools for being found in possession of the tools used to cut the catalytic converters off the vehicles.
