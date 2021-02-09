OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - Two people were cut with a kitchen knife when a verbal argument turned physical during a domestic violence altercation at a home on Auburn Road near Fort Walton Beach Monday morning.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies say the altercation started after the two victims had been out all night, returned to the house, and were confronted and punched by 26-year-old Shilo Tucker.

All three live together as a family unit. They say Tucker then went into the kitchen and got a ten inch kitchen knife. A struggle began, resulting in the two victims suffering cuts to their hands. One of the victims was holding a two year old child at the time.

As a result, Tucker is charged with two counts of domestic violence battery, two counts of domestic violence aggravated battery, and one count child abuse without bodily harm.