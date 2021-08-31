At least two people are dead in Mississippi after a road collapse, according to the Highway Patrol.
We are told it happened around midnight on Highway 26, west of Lucedale in George County. Officials say at least seven vehicles were involved along with 12 people.
In addition to the two fatalities, there are 10 other injuries, three of those critical.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed until further notice.
