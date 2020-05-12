Alabama Law Enforcement Agency pursued a stolen vehicle into Florida in I-10.
Officials say two Florida Highway Patrol troopers briefly became involved in the pursuit and at some point collided with each other.
The stolen vehicle collided into the rear of a semi near the Florida Welcome Station and the driver fled on foot.
Authorities say the driver was taken into custody. Both troopers involved in the crash were transported to Sacred Heart but are now in stable condition.
