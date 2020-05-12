Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputies, and Florida Highway Patrol pursued a stolen vehicle into Florida in I-10.
Officials say two Florida Highway Patrol troopers briefly became involved in the pursuit and at some point collided with each other.
The suspect was identified as John Thomas Puckett of Tennessee. Puckett is registered as a sex offender in Tennessee.
Baldwin County Sheriff's deputies told FOX 10 Puckett stole a white Chevrolet pickup truck from Dean McCrary Kia of Mobile.
Investigators said Baldwin County Deputies spotted Puckett driving the truck down I-10 this morning. That's when the pursuit began.
ALEA said a state trooper saw the truck speeding down I-10 and joined the pursuit.
Puckett allegedly led authorities across state lines where FHP joined in the chase. FHP said troopers were told the stolen truck was possibly carrying narcotics.
After the truck crossed into Florida, FHP said a trooper followed after Puckett. When another trooper joined the chase, authorities said he collided with that trooper.
Investigators said both troopers were injured in the crash, one of them was trapped in the police unit.
Authorities said both are in stable condition. They were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment.
The stolen truck collided into the rear of a semi near the Florida Welcome Station and the driver fled on foot.
Authorities said the driver was taken into custody. No one else was injured.
Puckett was booked into the Escambia County jail.
