ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Two Pensacola men lost their lives in a crash early Friday morning on Beverly Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two others are in critical condition after the crash.

The FHP said that just before 3 a.m. an Infinity was traveling westbound on Beverly Parkway approaching Cary Memorial Drive when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes and continued to the left shoulder of the roadway where it collided with two buildings and came to final rest inside the second building, on its right side.

One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Three others were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital as a trauma alert. A second person was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A 27-year-old Pensacola man and another male of unstated age are in critical condition, according to the highway patrol.

The investigation is ongoing to determine who the driver was, according to authorities.