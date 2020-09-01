MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homicide detectives have been called to the scene of a shooting on McVay at Dauphin Island Parkway.
Reports indicate that one person was found inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while the second victim was found nearby on Brooke Ave. We're told that victim is 16-years-old and suffered a gunshot wound to the hip.
This is a developing story.
