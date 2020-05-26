PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- According to Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, 2 Public Works employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Jimmie Gardner made the announcement today as Prichard garbage collection resumed. He said 30 Public Works employees were tested in total.
Mayor Gardner announced that he was suspending garbage pickup Thursday after one employee had tested positive.
Gardners said all employees were removed from the building and the building and garbage trucks were all sanitized by a cleaning company before those employees who did not test positive returned to work today.
While this was a bit inconveniencing for some, especially with it being Memorial Day weekend, Gardner said he believes the lives and wellbeing of the city's employees are top priority.
“I can’t overemphasize how important it is that we make sure that our employees are safe as well as our citizens in the city. And as the Mayor I’m going to continue to do all that I can to make sure that those things continue to happen in that manner. Without having employees safe from harm and sickness, we couldn’t provide the services anyway,” Mayor Gardner explained.
Prichard City Council released an announcement Tuesday morning that garbage pickup had resumed. The announcement stated that Prichard Public Works is resuming garbage service as follows:
- Friday route will be picked up Tuesday.
- Monday route will be putcked up Wednesday.
- Tuesday route will be picked up Thursday.
- Thursday route will be picked up Friday.
The service should return to a normal schedule next week.
