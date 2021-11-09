ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is investigating after two shooting victims were found dead inside a vehicle this morning.

An Escambia County spokeswoman told FOX10 News the male and female victims were reported found about 6:45 a.m. at Waycross Avenue near Stonewall Avenue.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at 850-433-STOP.