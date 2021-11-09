ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida is investigating after two shooting victims were found dead inside a vehicle this morning.
An Escambia County spokeswoman told FOX10 News the male and female victims were reported found about 6:45 a.m. at Waycross Avenue near Stonewall Avenue.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crimestoppers at 850-433-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.