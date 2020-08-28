MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested two 17-year-olds in connection to a drive-by shooting.
According to officials, on the day of the crime officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Farnell Drive in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim who stated that while he was walking home from the convenience store, a vehicle pulled beside him and the passenger began firing shots at him.
They say the vehicle then continued traveling toward Navco Road. The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
During the course of the investigation, police say Deantwon Carter and Karl Norwood were identified as the suspects. Both Carter and Norwood were located and arrested.
