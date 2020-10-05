GROVE HILL POST, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, has claimed the life of a Collinsville, Miss., woman, officials announced Monday.
According to ALEA, 35-year-old Rachel Nicole Manasco was killed when the 2002 Ponitac Bonneville she was operating collided head-on with a 1996 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Adam D. Wilson, 24, from Gilbertown.
Manasco was pronounced dead on scene.
They say the crash occurred on Pleasant Hill Road approximately eight miles north of Gilbertown.
Nothing further is available as State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continue to investigate.
