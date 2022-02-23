Wednesday, February 23, 2022 was a big day for students and teachers at J-Larry Newton Elementary. A ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened a new, 20-classroom wing at the school.

Students moved in after the Christmas break. The wing is home to the third through fifth grade classes. In music class, students played musical chairs to the festive beat of the sounds of Mardi Gras. Down the hall, science was the topic of the day and what better way to learn than to watch the lifecycle of a chicken in your very own classroom.

“There it is. The dark spot. There’s the eyeball,” the teacher told her students as she held a flashlight to an incubating egg.

The extra space from this expansion offers more opportunities like this.

“We had several teachers that were having to use carts and travel from room to room. Now we have that space. Not only that, but the classroom sizes here are much bigger,” explained Newton’s principal, Patrice Wolfe. “They’re larger than what we have in the original building and so, for the upper-grade students, that gives them a little more room to spread out.”

In all, the addition totals 22,000 square feet of space. It is the latest in a long list of new projects by the Baldwin County Board of Education. It’s all been done through the “pay-as-you-go” program made possible by the penny sales tax voted in several years ago. Had voters not supported that tax, Superintendent, Eddie Tyler said our educational landscape would look very different.

“I’ll tell you what would be happening, Hal is you would be seeing portables return to our campuses,” Tyler said. “When I got here, let’s just take Fairhope High School. I think they had close to twenty portables. You had little Swift School. It had eleven and it’s landlocked.”

School officials said by the end of 2024, the school system will have invested $300 million dollars in new school facilities since the pay as you go program began. That’s not something Newton’s students are thinking about but they are reaping the benefits.

“When I came here thirteen years ago, we had about five hundred kiddos and we’re up to about seven hundred and fifty now, maybe a few more and so, it just allows us the opportunity to spread out and educate our kiddos in a safe and beautiful environment,” said Wolfe.

With the addition, Newton School will be able to accommodate up to 1,200 students. More projects are already on the calendar in the upcoming months. Stonebridge Elementary will be opening next school year and Daphne High School’s 9th Grade Academy will soon begin taking shape.