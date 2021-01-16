MOBILE,Ala. (WALA)-- For more than four years the murder of William Anthony Hall, better known as Tony, had gone unsolved.
The 62-year-old father and grandfather was shot and killed on St. Stephens road the night of October 14th, 2016.
In the second week of 2021 the case was finally cracked.
His cold blooded killer had not been identified until now.
Mobile police say a follow up investigation led them to 33-year-old Tenereo Rowser, who they suspect killed Hall.
Rowser was arrested and charged with Hall's murder on Friday.
It’s a fervent prayer, finally answered for the victim’s wife and family.
“We all loved him. We still love him. He always has a special place in our hearts. I will never forget him. He loved me. I know it without a doubt and I loved him,” said Hall’s wife, Alice.
With Hall’s killer behind bars, the healing process can finally begin for his loved ones.
“Prayer warriors and I have been praying going on 5 years that he will be revealed.”
Alice, sharing this message for her beloved husband’s killer:
“My desire in life is to save souls and I would say to this young man, Mr. Rowser, my prayer is that he will repent. My question is why? Why would you gun down a man?”
Through immense grief, her faith unwavering.
“Unlike any weight that’s been lifted off of me. And the day has come and I'm just giving God the glory.”
Hall says she’s thankful for the investigators who stayed on the case all these years.
“It’s hard walking around everyday, not knowing who you’re around or you know things go through your mind… am I in the midst of someone that might have murdered my husband?”
She hopes her family can finally start a new chapter once Rowser is convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.