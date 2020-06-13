BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Emergency Management Officials are not just having to prepare for what’s forecasted to be a very active hurricane season, but also for one with a new challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. If mandatory evacuation orders are given and shelters are opened, there are new guidelines for using them that you need to know about.
It’s something we hope will never happen but along the gulf coast, we know all too well that we must be ready. It’s only a matter of time before Baldwin County is hit by another major hurricane. When that happens, Emergency Management officials want you to be prepared. Knowing where to take shelter is critical for your safety.
Baldwin County uses a combination of schools and other public facilities. There are Mass Needs Shelters, Medical Needs Shelters and Electrical Support Shelters. Bay Minette Middle School, Daphne East Elementary and the Baldwin County Coliseum are designated mass care shelters. The Baldwin County Annex on White Avenue in Bay Minette, the Fairhope and Foley satellite courthouses and the coliseum are for electrical support and the coliseum also serves as the county’s only medical needs shelter.
“We want to remind you right now that in the event that you have to shelter, it’s because it was your last option. It was your last resort and you need to do something now to save your life,” said Baldwin County EMA director, Zachery Hood.
That’s especially important to remember this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced emergency officials to be more cautious than ever regarding who and how many people can come in. Emergency management officials said it’s especially important to plan ahead this year for evacuations. That’s because with the COVID crisis, even the largest shelters like the Baldwin County Coliseum that would normally hold about 1,000 people, this year will only be able to take about a quarter of that. The same would apply to the smaller shelters.
Anyone with a fever or showing other symptoms related to coronavirus will not be allowed in. Baldwin EMA wants you to be informed and prepared. It’s released a video addressing what you need to know if you go to a hurricane shelter. It can be accessed on their new YouTube channel through Baldwin EMA’s website.
“If you present symptoms while in the shelter, you’ll be asked to go to the isolation care area. If you have minors with you, they will go to that area with you. While in the shelter, you will not be able to use common areas or group into large congregations. You will stay with your family and separated from all others,” the video explains.
The three-and-a-half-minute video has all you need to know in the event you need to use a shelter this year. Emergency officials stress the importance of having your own evacuation plan by utilizing family and friends who live to the north. Even though COVID-19 is the foremost health concern right now, Hood said it’s not the only one to worry about at public shelters.
“Not only coronavirus in a shelter is problematic. There are cases you can see during tropical events around the nation where shelters had an increase and were overcome with cases of flu,” Hood explained.
In the event storm shelters need to be used this year, Baldwin County School officials want to assure students and parents that each facility will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before the doors are opened back up.
“It’s not just, ‘Okay, would you please mop the floor and take a Clorox wipe and wipe down some stuff?’ We’re asking that they spend the extra time and if need be, money to make sure that when we enter those buildings, our employees and our students feel safe…that it’s been recovered in the proper manner,” said Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler.
Baldwin County hurricane shelters are to be considered “last resort” shelters and only open during the late stages of a mandatory evacuation.
