MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- There’s still three weeks out until the official end of hurricane season and it just keeps on giving, throwing one punch after another.
“I am way ready for it to be over. It’s been crazy…the worst we ever had,” said Kelly Judy.
For people along the Gulf Coast, worn out is an understatement.
“I’m just so ready for it to be done, honestly.”
2020’s record breaker is not showing any signs of letting up just yet.
“Sometimes we have good years, sometimes we have bad years… definitely 2020 has been a bad year all around for sure,” said Michelle Pomier.
As Tropical Storm Eta lingers in the gulf moving away from South Florida, it’s now making its way north, already churning up the waters along Alabama's beaches, but expected to have little to no impact on Alabama, aside from rough surf as Eta takes a more easterly track as of Tuesday night.
Meanwhile record breaking Theta formed just last night in the Atlantic as the 29th named storm of 2020, breaking 2005’s record of 28 named storms in any hurricane season.
“I don't wish it to go to anybody, but I would prefer it to go to the east and let it go right on out to the Atlantic and just disappear.”
People wishing hurricane season would just take a hint and wind down already.
“The end of the season let’s get it over with.”
