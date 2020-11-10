MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As Veterans Day approaches, we will continually update this list as restaurants and companies announce their Veteran’s Day specials.
Applebee’s
Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required.
BJ’s Restaurant
On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.
Bubba Gump Shrimp
Military personnel and their families receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on Nov. 11, 2020.
Buffalo Wild Wings
All day long on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Veterans and Active Military with valid ID will receive 3 free tenders and a drink on November 11th, 2020 at participating locations. Valid for Dine In Only.
7-Eleven
Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Veterans Day. Download the 7-Eleven app and sign in or register.
California Pizza Kitchen
On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.
Charley’s Philly Steaks
Offering a small or regular size Cheesesteak on Veterans Day. Please note that this promotion is at domestic non-AAFES locations only.
Chili’s Grill & Bar
All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.
Cicis Pizza
Free adult buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/20.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
During Military Family Appreciation Month Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On 11/11, veterans can receive a free slice of Double Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with their meal.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.
Dunkin’ Donuts
On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
On 11/11/20 veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced medium coffee.
Huddle House
Huddle House is offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day, November 11.
IHOP
All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Joe’s Crab Shack
On November 11th, all veterans can enjoy 20% off. Valid for parties up to 4.
Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee
On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and coffee will be on the house.
Little Caesars Pizza
On Wednesday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.
Logan’s Roadhouse
On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.
MOD Pizza
Sign to receive a buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by November 8 and MOD will send you a coupon on November 9 to redeem on #VeteransDay.
O’Charley’s
All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.
Outback Steakhouse
This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.
Pilot Flying J/U.S. Pilot
All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.
Red Lobster
On Wednesday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.
Rodizio Grill
November 9-12, veterans eat free, with purchase of at least one Adult Full Rodizio meal. Must show Proof of Service to receive discount. Dates may vary by location.
Shane’s Rib Shack
Military personnel and Veterans will receive a free sandwich combo meal at participating Shane’s Rib Shack locations. Offer valid November 11th through November 13th.
Shari’s Café
Free slice of pie and buy one get one free entrée for all current and former military on Veterans Day, November 11th. Valid for dine in and take out only.
Shoney’s
Shoney’s says ‘Thank You’ to America’s heroes by offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast, to all Veterans and Active Duty Military members on 11.11.20 from open – 11 am.
Sonny’s BBQ
On November 11, veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free Pulled or Sliced Pork sandwich plus a voucher for free BBQ Egg Rolls on a future visit.; Dine-in or takeout only.
Starbucks
On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.
TCBY
First 6oz are free for veterans and active military on 11-11-20.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.
Twin Peaks
In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Wednesday, November 11th.
Wendy’s
Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.
Veterans Day discounts in retail and services
Academy Sports – October 25, 2020 – November 11, 2020
Military and first responders receive 10% off. Please visit their website for details.
Bed Bath and Beyond – November 11, 2020
Active Duty U.S. military, Veterans and military spouses will receive 25% off your entire in-store shopping cart on November 11, 2020. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
Bonobos – Every Day
Veterans, reservists, national guard and active duty service members and receive 20% off. Please visit their website for details.
Carhartt
Verified members of the military receive 25% off. Please visit their website for details.
David’s Bridal – November 9-11, 2020
Military and family members take an extra 10% off entire in-store purchase, with a valid ID. Please visit their website for details.
Dollar General – November 11, 2020
Veterans, active duty and their families receive 11% off total purchase in-store and online. Please visit their website for details.
Duane Reade – November 11-15, 2020
20% off in store purchases, offer valid for Veterans, military and their families from 11/11 thru 11/15/20, with Balance® Rewards card or myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores.
Enterprise Car Sales – November 1-30, 2020
Veterans, active duty military and their families receive $300 off their vehicle purchase. Please visit their website for details.
Food Lion – November 11, 2020
Veterans and active duty military receive a 10% discount with a valid ID and MVP card. Please visit their website for details.
Hyundai – thru January 4, 2021
Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Veteran and Retired US Military Personnel could receive $500 bonus towards a new Hyundai vehicle. Please visit their website for details.
La Quinta by Windham – November 2020 – December 8, 2020
Eligible military members get 12% off the Best Available Rate at participating La Quinta by Wyndham hotels. Plus, Wyndham Rewards members receive 500 bonus points for qualified stays booked by December 7 and completed by December 8, 2020.Please visit their website for details.
Office Depot Office Max – November 11-13, 2020
Veterans, active duty service members, retirees, reservists and their dependents receive 25% off qualifying purchases in store, with a valid military ID. Please visit their website for details.
Publix – November 11, 2020
10% discount for Veterans, military and their families.
Rack Room Shoes – November 11, 2020
20% off all purchases for Veterans and military on Veterans Day, 10% off purchases year round. Visit the Rack Room Shoes website for details.
Samsung – November 6-11, 2020
Active-duty service members and Veterans who sign up for Samsung’s Military Discount Program can receive an additional 10% on smartphones, tablets, wearables, accessories and PCs; additional $50 eCertificate and free phone case when you purchase a smartphone; 10% off select home appliances. Please visit their website for details.
Sleep Number – Valid until November 16, 2020
Military and Veteran families receive an extra $100 off select smart beds and adjustable bases with promo code until November 16. Please visit their website for details.
Super 8 by Windham – November 2020 – December 8, 2020
Active and retired military members, veterans and their families can enjoy 15% off the Best Available Rate at participating Super 8 by Wyndham hotels. Plus, Wyndham Rewards members receive 500 bonus points for qualified stays booked by December 7 and completed by December 8, 2020. Please visit their website for details.
Target – November 1-11, 2020
Target is offering all U.S. active-duty military personnel, Veterans and their families a 10 percent discount off the guest’s full basket.To receive the offer, guests must first demonstrate eligibility by registering at www.target.com/circle/military. After eligibility has been verified, an exclusive, one-time use 10% Target Circle offer will be available for the guest to use in-store or online.
Under Armour – November 5-11, 2020
Veterans, active duty military, spouses and family members receive 20% off year-round. From November 5-11, 2020, Under Armour is increasing their discount to 40% in honor of Veterans Day. Please visit their website for details.
Walgreens – November 11-15, 2020
20% off in store purchases, offer valid for Veterans, military and their families from 11/11 thru 11/15/20, with Balance® Rewards card or myWalgreens™ and proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores
Wyndham –Through December 6
Military member, veterans and their families can save up to 20% off, plus receive 500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points on stays through December 6, 2020. Please visit the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts website for additional information.
Year-round Veterans Discounts
Amtrak – Every Day
Veterans, Active-duty service members, their spouses and dependents are eligible to receive 10% off the lowest available rail fair on most Amtrak trains with a valid ID. Please visit Amtrak’s website for details.
Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s – Every Day
Veterans and active-duty service members get 5% off with a valid ID. Please contact your nearest location for details.
Bonefish Grill – Every Day
Veterans, active duty military and immediate family members receive 10% off their check year-round. Please visit their website for details.
Bonobos – Every Day
Veterans, reservists, national guard and active duty service members and receive 20% off. Please visit their website for details.
Carhartt – Every Day
Verified members of the military receive 25% off. Please visit their website for details.
Dell – Every Day
Military discount saves an additional 10% off PCs and electronics on Dell.com. Please visit their website for details.
Eyemart Express – Every Day
Active/Non-Active Military, Veterans and dependents receive 20% off their year-round, with valid ID. Please visit their website for details.
Home Depot – Every Day
All military personnel and Veterans are eligible for a 10% discount at all The Home Depot’s store locations.
Jiffy Lube – Every Day
Veterans and active-duty service members get 25% off with a valid ID (excludes batteries, brakes, alignment and diagnostic services). Please contact your nearest Jiffy Lube for details.
LinkedIn – Every Day
Eligible members of the military community can receive one year of free access to LinkedIn Premium and LinkedIn Learning. Please visit the LinkedIn website for more information.
Lowes – Every day
Lowe’s is proud to offer 10% off eligible purchases every day to active military personnel and Veterans.
Mattress Firm – Every Day
Veterans and active duty military receive 10% off purchases with valid ID at participating locations. Please contact your nearest location for details.
Nissan – Every Day
Active Duty, Reservist/National Guard, Veteran and Retired US Military Personnel save $500 on a new Hyundai vehicle and can be combined with all current national and regional incentives. Please visit their website for details.
O’Reilly Auto Parts – Every Day
Active-duty service members, Veterans with an honorable, under honorable or general discharge and immediate family members get 10% off with a valid ID. Some restrictions may apply. Please contact your nearest location for details.
Outback – Every Day
All servicemen and women receive 10% off their check all day, every day, with valid ID. Call or visit your nearest location for details.
World of Coca-Cola (Atlanta, GA) – Every Day
Active duty, reserve and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces may visit World of Coca-Cola free of charge every day. Tickets may be purchased at the attraction’s ticketing windows when members present their valid Armed Forces ID. Please visit their website for details.
Orvis Sandestin – Sandestin, FL
Come in between now a Nov 11th to get 20% off your full price clothing, gift or dog purchase with a military ID.
Great Clips:
Veterans and active, inactive, or retired military members can stop into Great Clips for a free haircut on Veterans Day, November 11. If they don't want a haircut that day, they can get a haircut card that they can redeem through December 11, 2020. Anyone else can stop in to get their haircut on November 11 and receive a free haircut card that they can give to a veteran, which is redeemable through December 11.
