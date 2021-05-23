MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- Athletes gave it their all at 'Grandman Triathlon' in Fairhope on Saturday.

Over three-hundred athletes swam 3.1 miles into Mobile bay, followed by an 18.6 mile bike ride and finished off with a 3.1 mile run.

Caleb Earhart from Louisiana finished the race in just an hour and fifteen minutes, taking home first place.

"It's my first time ever winning the Grandman, I've done this plenty of times, but it's fantastic to finally come on top today," he said.

Christine Bosau who first started racing the Grandman back in 1997, went on to win the race in just her second year.

Bosau said she was happy to finally be back, doing what she loves.

"Oh my god, it was absolutely wonderful to be out here racing again, it's just this is one of the best races I've ever done so it's always nice to be back again."

The proceeds from the event will also go towards weekly water testing to ensure safe swimming, tracking and prevent sewage spills, "the funds that we raise from our awesome sponsors' and our awesome racers, they benefit Mobile Baykeeper, said Cade Kistler, the Interim Director of Mobile Baykeeper.

Mobile Baykeeper said they will also be holding a virtual Grandman for those who are not ready to race in person just yet.

https://www.thegrandman.com/general-info