Mobile County Health Department officials released more details Friday about cases in what's called congregate settings.
From the time the health department released in its report on COVID cases Friday compared to Thursday, there was an increase of more than 60 cases.
Friday afternoon, health department officials updated the number of outbreaks in congregate settings like nursing homes.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said,"We have seven sites that have at least five cases. We have seven sites that have five or less, and we have around 23 sites that have no recorded cases. Again we have an outbreak that we're monitoring closely that's been going on for some time at a detention center, but that one seems to be slowing."
About ten days ago, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran held a news conference outside Metro Jail saying, since about the beginning of the month, they hadn't had anyone come down with the virus and they had hoped they had perhaps turned the corner.
Dr. Murphree also said they had probably ten or fifteen other locations they're watching where they have more than one case reported in people not related to each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.