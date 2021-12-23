OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A 26-year-old was gunned down Wednesday night near Princess Beach.

Investigators said it happened around 11 p.m. on Highway 98. The victim's vehicle was found Thursday afternoon near the Fort Walton Beach Golf Course.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone in that area who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to please call the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by use the P3 Tips mobile application.