28 Baker High students qualify to work in hospital across the country

Twenty-eight students in Baker High School's Health Sciences program passed the Certified Patient Care Technician Exam last week, which qualifies them to work in hospitals across the country, school officials announced.
Officials say these students have been trained in general patient care, safety, compliance, infection control, phlebotomy, laboratory procedures, and electrocardiogram (EKG) placement and interpretation.
This is part of Mobile County Public Schools’ mission to equip and empower students who graduate college and career ready.
Several other Mobile County Public Schools offer health programs that provide students with opportunities to receive credentials as Certified Nursing Assistants. That includes Blount, Citronelle, LeFlore and Theodore high schools and the Bryant and Faulker career-technical centers.
