BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - On May 5, 2020 Bay Minette Police officers responded to 419 Jacobee Court in Bay Minette for a residential alarm call. Officials say during the investigation of the alarm officers discovered a bulldog tethered to a tree in the backyard of the residence. They say the dog was tethered with approximately three foot of rope that had become embedded in its neck.
Police say the dog was immediately removed from the tree and taken to a local veterinarian’s office. The dog is currently undergoing treatment and being evaluated to determine its 'adoptability.'
Officers arrested the homeowner Ella Dee Adams for animal cruelty. Adams was taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction where she later posted a bond and released from jail.
The animal cruelty investigation lead officers to obtaining a residential narcotics search warrant for the address of 418 South Hoyle Street. Officers located marijuana, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia items to indicate drug distribution activities was occurring at the residence.
Officers arrested Wanda Defaye Adams for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
They say through this investigation it was determined that two small children resided at the residence where the narcotics were found. DHR also assistance with the investigation and safe placement of the children. Adams was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and has since posted bond and released.
Dameryan Darnell Adams was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug paraphernalia. Adams was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center and has since posted bond and released.
Two dogs were also voluntarily surrendered by the homeowner Wanda Adams at this residence that did not have proper shelter, food and water. One of these dogs has since been euthanized due to the aggressive nature of the animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.