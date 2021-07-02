3 Men wanted for questioning only in reference to shooting that killed KSU football player

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, three men are wanted for questioning only in reference to the homicide on July 1 that killed KSU football player, Ladarius Clardy.
Taziah Dekal McHenry, 20, Melvin Douglas Hester III, 18, and Nicholas Joseph Wells,18 are wanted for questioning.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a a vehicle in a wooded area nearby.
During the investigation, deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle.
The KSU football player, Ladarius Clardy, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The second victim who has not yet been identified was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
