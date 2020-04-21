JACKSON CO., Miss. (WALA) - Three more suspects are charged in a gang related shooting that injured two people over the weekend.
Quincy Brown, 22, of Pascagoula and 21-year old Jimon Dixon of Biloxi, are each charged with armed carjacking, aggravated assault, and shooting at a motor vehicle. Their bonds are $1,250,000 each.
Authorities say 20-year-old Jalin Stallworth of Moss Point was also arrested for aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle. His bond has been set at $750,000. Stallworth was out of jail on bond for a prior felony aggravated assault charge through Moss Point Police Department. County Court Judge Mark Watts revoked that bond.
Cedric Porter, 20, of Ocean Springs and 22-year-old Tyler Polk of Biloxi, were arrested earlier Monday, April 20. They are each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a motor vehicle. Their bonds are $750,000 each.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says the shooting occurred during a disagreement between rival gang members near McClellan Road, off Washington Avenue in St. Martin. The sheriff says Brown and Dixon were both shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries at Merit Hospital in Biloxi. All of the people involved were in vehicles.
This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests could follow. Anyone with information can call Investigator Jason Pharez at 228-769-3065, Dispatch at 228-769-3063, or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
