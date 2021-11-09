MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Tens of thousands of country music fans are headed to the fairgrounds Friday night for Morgan Wallen's concert.

"Nothing like an event you've ever been to at the fairgrounds," said 46 Entertainment Event Producer, Nathan Baugh.

30,000 tickets were sold to Wallen's concert at the grounds in west Mobile, but the grounds only owns 9,000 parking spots.

Baugh said, "Obviously it'll be one of the largest shows Mobile has ever done in any recent years. We probably could have sold 100,000, to be honest. The demand is that much, is that insane for Morgan."

Parking passes at the grounds are sold out and that has a lot of ticket holders wondering where they're going to park.

Baugh said, on top of the sold out, 9,000 spots at the grounds, a nearby lot owner is opening up around 14 acres for parking with a $20 charge.

Baugh said, "I would compare it to an event at Ladd Peeble's Stadium. When we used to go to the Senior Bowl at Ladd, you park all over people's front yards and stuff like that. So there's gonna be a lot of that as well as the as the 8,000-9000 spots that we already had."

Baugh said ticket holders will be sent a parking map Wednesday, but getting there early will be key.

"We're opening parking starting at noon on Friday, with gates opening at three o'clock. It will take a minute to get in just like any large scale show or college football game. If you don't have a parking pass, we just ask, especially if you're drinking, to consider ride sharing or drop off."

Mobile Police and Mobile Fire Rescue will lead the charge on traffic control and security.

"So obviously, event safety especially in light of what just happened in Houston is extremely on for on the forefront of everybody's mind but we believe we have the right teams in place to make this event safe," said Baugh.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office told FOX10 News, deputies haven't been asked to assist, but if they are, they will evaluate the request and do what's best to protect Mobile.