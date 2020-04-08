COVID-19 reared it's ugly head again in Washington County.
This time taking the life of 33-year-old Keith Taylor. Taylor's mother Vivian said it happened so quickly. Taylor died 10 days after his symptoms got serious.
Vivian Taylor said her son Keith was running a very high fever with temperatures up between 105 to 107 degrees, she said he had a cough and couldn't really breathe.
So Taylor said he went to Mobile Infirmary where he was admitted. She said he was moved to ICU days later.
This all started on the 20th of March. She said he got his coronavirus results back on the 28th and died at 6:30 am on the 30th of March.
This sudden loss was very painful for his entire family.
“Very, very devastated by this because the family, he was like a child to some of them family members, they considered him as they child.He was just loved by all of his family and friends,” Vivian said.
She remembered him as a good child who was well loved.
“But he was a good child, he didn’t bother anybody. he loved to watch any kinds of sports that was on tv and talk to his friends on Facebook,” she explained.
