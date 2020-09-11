Mobile, Ala. (WALA) - The 33rd annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 19.
Organizers say they have come up with a plan to keep participants safe while helping the coastal environment, including ordering 5,000 masks for all volunteers.
“We are looking forward to a large, coast-wide event. We know people want to get out and do something positive,” said Spencer Ryan, Executive Director for Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS). Working with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Coastal Section (ADCNR), the two organizations pull off the largest one-day volunteer event in Alabama.
This year’s plan extends Coastal Cleanup beyond the one-day event to nine days, concluding on Sept. 27, to allow volunteers time, location, and distance to participate safely. Participants will be able to pick up supplies and t-shirts Sept. 19. Organizers are recommending participants use the Ocean Conservancy’s “Clean Swell” app to tally debris data.
This year’s theme includes “Embrace the Gulf,” a region-wide campaign to recognize the Gulf of Mexico’s positive contributions in everyday lives. Volunteers are needed on foot and on the water, at cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The event provides a t-shirt and basic cleanup supplies for active participants.
“There is really no better way to help the Gulf and our local communities than a morning cleaning up our shorelines,” ADCNR’s Angela Underwood said. “Because of social distancing recommendations and our goal to keep everyone safe, we are encouraging families to pick an area in one of the coastal zones and do their own “coastal cleanup” between Sept. 19 and Sept. 27.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.