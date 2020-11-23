EVERGREEN POST, Ala. (WALA) - According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, has claimed the life of an Atmore man.
Officials say 58-year-old Mathiew Norman Wilson was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram on U.S. 31 near 21st Avenue in Escambia County when he attempted to make a left turn onto 21st Avenue and collided with a 2000 Ford Excursion driven by 18-year-old Phenix Nicole Crews of Atmore.
Jacob Oryan Bailey, 34, of Atmore was a passenger in the Dodge Ram and was killed as a result of the crash.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
