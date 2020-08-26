MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Power has confirmed that crews will soon be heading out to offer Hurricane Laura relief in the Beaumont, Texas area.
According to Beth Thomas with the company, 35 crew members will leave tomorrow to offer assistance in the area which is expected to be impacted by the Category 4 storm.
“We want to be able to provide assistance whenever we can," she said. "Many times we find ourselves in need of assistance, so those mutual assistance agreements and conversations we have, particularly through hurricane season, is very important."
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall tonight near Louisiana-Texas border.
On the forecast track, Laura will approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday.
