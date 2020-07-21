MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 4th Annual Ballin' on the Bay Youth Basketball Tournament will take place at the Mobile Convention Center from July 24-26, officials announced Tuesday.
According to officials, the tournament is an invitational showcase for the Youth Basketball of America (YBOA). Approximately 60 teams (boys and girls, grades 5-11) from across the region will compete on multiple courts in one location.
The tournament is scheduled to start Friday night and continues all day on Saturday and will wrap up on Sunday evening.
Tickets are priced as follows: Adults $10 on Friday and $15 on Saturday and Sunday. Children ages 6-12 get a $5 discount each day and children 5 and under are free.
