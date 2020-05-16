Florida Forest Service firefighters will continue to monitor the 5 Mile Swamp Fire throughout the night and patrol for any potential smoke issues. The 2,215-acre fire is 97% contained but pockets of unburned vegetation north of Interstate 10 created smoky conditions this morning and could continue to impact local roadways.
Smoke from the wildfire which started May 4 forced the Florida Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation to close a portion of I-10 for several hours Saturday morning. The interstate was closed between exits 22 and 31 from just before 2 a.m. to about 5 a.m. and FHP reported eight vehicles were involved in accidents.
As overnight weather predictions are conducive to low-lying smoke, motorists are encouraged to be on the lookout for smoke on the road. Drivers should treat the smoke as fog, turn on low-beam headlights and slow down. If conditions worsen, drivers should pull safely off the side of the road and turn on their hazard lights while waiting for visibility to improve.
Firefighters continue to monitor and patrol both Five Mile Swamp and the Hurst Hammock Fire looking for any remaining hot spots to douse and keeping the fire within containment lines. The Hurst Hammock Fire is 1,191 acres and 98% contained.
As patrol operations continue, residents are likely to witness what’s known as reburn as trees that were affected by the fire but not completely burned will drop their remaining leaves and needles as they begin their recovery process. These needles and leaves could land in lingering hot spots that are well inside the fire lines and flare up. Crews have been mopping up hot spots within 50 feet of the fire line for several days so any reburn that occurs should pose minimal risk to containment but could create an increase in smoke in some areas.
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties have enacted burn bans and the Florida Forest Service is not issuing burn authorizations. Residents are asked to call the non-emergency line for their respective area to report violations and 911 for emergency situations only.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.
