MILTON, Fla. – Command of the 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County and the Hurst Hammock Fire in Escambia County will return to the Blackwater Forestry Center at noon Thursday, May 14, as the Florida Forest Service’s Blue Incident Management Team transitions out.
Officials say the 5 Mile Swamp Fire is 2,215 acres and 97% contained, the Hurst Hammock Fire is 1,191 acres and 98% contained.
Firefighters will continue patrolling fire lines and mopping up hot spots Friday. The team is leaving four brush trucks, three tractor/plow units and other specialized equipment in district to bolster local resources as the potential for new fires remains high until the area receives significant rainfall.
The weather forecast calls for relative humidity at 40-60%. Winds will be southeast at 10-14 mph with no rain in the forecast for the next several days. Given the conditions, Blackwater Forestry Center is not authorizing any burns and there are burn bans in effect for Escambia and Okaloosa counties.
