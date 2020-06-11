The number of COVID cases reported in Mobile County is down in Thursday's report from the Mobile County Health Department.
But that doesn't mean it's all good news.
Health department officials say the number of COVID cases in Mobile has dropped by eight from Tuesday to Wednesday.
But, they say there were 51 cases reported Monday, and 59 on Tuesday.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, "That's a rather much larger increase than we've seen over the last couple of weeks. We know some of this may be caused by some of the problems encountered by the statewide surveillance system last week that have since been improved, but well keep an eye on it a couple of more days to see if we are indeed seeing another upward climb of cases."
The problems Dr. Murphree was talking about were delays because of a large increase in lab results being sent into state health departments from around the country.
Also, the Alabama Department of Public Health in Montgomery has reported an infant and teenager have died in a death attributable to COVID.
They have not said where the deaths occurred.
