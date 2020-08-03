Huge numbers were reported over the weekend of new COVID-19 cases in Mobile County: numbers that at first seem alarming.
But Mobile County Health Department officials Monday offered an explanation and, later, actually had some encouraging news.
The big numbers were the number of the new cases reported Friday and Saturday.
The Mobile County Health Department reported 398 new cases Friday, and, then, 545 new cases Saturday.
But Monday afternoon, health department officials said there was what they called a "surveillance aberration."
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said almost a thousand lab results had not processed automatically through ALNBS, the state surveillance system, and a team of investigators worked to "manually process nearly a thousand laboratory results that had not been automatically processed in ALNBS, and that is the reason that those numbers look so high on Friday and Saturday. Most of the lab results were for tests that were done in the early weeks of July."
In fact, Dr. Murphree said, looking closer at the data, it appears there were fewer COVID cases this past week than the week before.
She said it's an early hopeful sign that more people are complying with the mask ordinance and it's having an effect.
Deaths were up by four from Friday.
The department also started reporting hospitalizations.
There were 1376.
But Dr. Murphree says that is cumulative from when the department first started recording hospitalizations.
