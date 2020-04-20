Semmes, Ala. (WALA)-- 56-year-old Danny Joseph Ehrhard is charged with traveling to meet a child to commit a sex act and electronic solicitation of a child after investigators say he tried to meet a 14-year-old girl at a park in Semmes.
Mobile county deputies say the man had been communicating with the teenage victim for some time.
“They have no prior history with one another, don’t live close to each other, just one of those things where a creep finds a way to contact a younger person and pursues them,” said Capt. Paul Burch.
Deputies arrested Ehrhard at Semmes Baseball Park Monday afternoon.
They say he thought he was meeting the teen for sex in a remote area of the park.
Detectives say Ehrhard brought an Ipad and cigarettes as gifts for the girl.
Captain Paul Burch says the 56-year-old man also had a viagra pill with him.
A family member of the 14-year-old contacted the sheriff’s office last week to report the solicitation.
“Kids obviously are at home a lot more right now, trying to find things to occupy their time. As we always do, I would encourage parents to monitor their children's time online or while they’re on various devices, because things like this happen real easily.”
Ehrhard has been arrested before, but not for anything like this.
His rap sheet dating back to 2013 shows a number of drug and theft charges.
Anyone who has concerns about a child is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
