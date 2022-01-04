The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office broke ground Tuesday, January 4, 2022 on a major expansion of its corrections center. More than five years in the making, the additions will address the growing need for more jail space, particularly for the female population.

During that time, county leaders have considered several options, including satellite jails and a full rebuild of the existing corrections center. Because of the proximity to the courthouse and the rising construction costs, it was decided an expansion to the existing jail was the best option.

“To rebuild this facility right now would almost triple the price right now on this addition we’re doing right now, so it was the most economical way to go while still providing the services that we need to provide the courthouse and this community,” explained Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack.

As it stands, the additions which will include a female housing facility, a new docket room and state-of the art master control will cost the county $65-million dollars. That price also covers the renovation of office space across the street. It’s space the county purchased from the city of Bay Minette. It will become the new administrative offices for the Sheriff’s Department and house a detective division in Bay Minette. The Baldwin County Commission was able to secure funding without raising taxes.

“We have bonds through the Public Building Authority. We got one bond issued and then, as construction prices went through the roof, we had to get another bond issued for the total project cost,” said Baldwin County Commissioner for District 1, Jeb Ball.

Work will be done in three phases: 1) renovation, which has already begun. 2) demolition, which will get rid of the current administrative offices to make room for the new cell-block tower and 3) construction of the new buildings. The housing addition will increase the bed space from 649 to 900.

“We did several feasibility studies to see where we needed to get,” Mack said. “The number, 900 came up because we looked at this providing services to the citizens of Baldwin County for about fifteen to twenty years.”

While the entire renovation isn’t scheduled for completion until 2025, the Sheriff’s Office said it will be able to begin using the new facilities as they come online. Some of that will be as early as the end of 2022.