Officials with the Greater Gulf State Fair says the annual event is scheduled to still take place October 30- November 8.
Below is a press release provided by fair officials:
"Dear Greater Gulf State Fair Friends, Exhibitors, and Patrons:
We hope this finds you and your families well! The 66th Annual Greater Gulf State Fair remains on schedule for October 30-November 8. We are still working and planning everyday to open our doors on opening day! But, what will the new fair experience look like? What will the new experience feel like? How will the new regulations and recommendations affect this event? Our staff and team are working hard to figure that out and help answer these questions.
The Greater Gulf State Fair is the largest midway on the Gulf Coast, and our nostalgic Far is a signature annual event that inspires multi-generations of the community to gather and celebrate in a safe, fun place - year round. Our rich history of stewarding memorable and impactful experiences in the Fall each year has created lifetimes of memories for so many of our patrons throughout our 65 years. We want to reassure you that our team is planning on continuing that tradition, with the health and safety of our patrons and employees as our number one priority.
As details continue to emerge on the recovery of our City, State, Nation, and World, we are adjusting accordingly. We are investing in additional sanitation stations, patron distancing mechanisms, and intense sanitizing procedures. We are preparing to follow ALL guidelines and are working to develop a complete event plan based on our industry and the various health organizations recommendations. We will share our plan in the coming months, keep your posted on all events and schedules, and will continue to evaluate and adapt best practices other fairs and carnivals are implementing in our industry.
For now, focus on your family and your health. We will continue to work tirelessly to make the Greater Gulf State Fair a wonderful experience. Our main goal is to stay engaged and vigilant, understanding our patrons are our top priority. Stay tuned for further updates and thank you for your continued support!"
