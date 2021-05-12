PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- The 7-year-old girl shot over the weekend in Prichard is home recovering, but still very much traumatized by the whole ordeal. Her famly is thankful she wasn't killed but are calling for someone to be held accountable.

"We heard multiple shots. Like there was a shootout. Like someone was randomly shooting for no reason," recalled Lakisha Abrams-Gordy, victim's Great Aunt.

Abrams-Gordy lives on Foch Street in Prichard. While hearing gunshots in the distance is not uncommon, Saturday night around 7 p.m. she says it was way too close to home.

"It sounded like someone had an automatic weapon. Because when the shots rang out it sounded like it was coming through my home and I have three teenagers in here and I was running through the house thinking one of my children had been injured," said Abrams-Gordy.

While they were all safe -- her great niece was hit by one of those stray bullets -- striking her in the hip after going through the car she was riding moments after leaving her grandmother's house nextdoor.

Witnesses say the shots were fired by a man at the corner -- two houses down, who fled. One of the bullets also taking out the back passenger tire -- causing them to rush back, where they were met by Prichard fire fighters.

"They were here within minutes and they were treating her as soon as they jumped out of the fire truck... They were treating her at that moment," said Abrams-Gordy.

The little girl was rushed to University Hospital where she was treated and is expected to make a full recovery. Her 8th birthday is at the end of the month.

"We are thankful that she's not going to be paralyzed ... She might have a limp that she might have to go through physical therapy to straighten up. But we are thankful she didn't get hit anywhere above the waist," said Abrams-Gordy.

Also in the backseat -- the victim's 7-year-old twin cousins -- all three are still shaken up.

"Your grandmother's house is always supposed to be a safe haven and for her grandchild to not want to come visit -- it's heartbreaking to her and to see my mother cry over it -- it's very heartbreaking," said Abrams-Gordy.

Prichard Police say they don't believe the car was the intended target. Meanwhile, if you have information that can help investigators -- give them a call at .251-452-2211.