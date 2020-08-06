MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a 70-year-old man accused of impersonating an officer.
According to investigators, James Oswalt was at the Greyhound bus station on Government Street claiming to be the police. Real officers were called to the scene and found Oswalt in a truck that had been reported stolen.
MPD said Oswalt confessed to taking the truck and said that he always wanted to be an officer. Investigators said they also found two realistic police badges, a gun, and a leg holster.
Oswalt was arrested on charges of impersonating a peace officer and theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.