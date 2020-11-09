EVERGREEN, Ala. (WALA) - A motorcycle crash at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, has claimed the life of an Atmore man.
Officials say 71-year-old William Van Cooey was killed when the 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials Cooey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Escambia County 1 approximately 8 miles north of Atmore. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
