MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division, hosted a special COVID-19 testing event titled “Know B4U Go.”
The testing took place Saturday, November 21, at several Family Health locations throughout Mobile County.
Health officials say the idea behind the event was for people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or gathering during the Thanksgiving holidays. The testing was intended to protect their families, as well as other travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Based on reports from the six testing sites, 889 individuals were tested,” said Kelly Warren, Executive Director for Family Health. “Of those tested, 32 were positive.”
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, pointed out that those who tested positive now have the knowledge to help them from spreading COVID-19. MCHD’s epidemiologists estimate that this testing will prevent more than 90 additional cases by informing individuals of their status.
The event offered rapid COVID-19 testing, which provided results while the patients waited. The testing was available at no cost the patient. Individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.
Testing was available Saturday morning at the Keeler Memorial Building. One car was present at 5:30 a.m., while approximately 70 cars were lined up when the event officially started at 8 a.m.
“Saturday’s free ‘Know B4U Go’ COVID-19 testing event was our first countywide mass testing event,” Ms. Warren said. “While there are opportunities to improve on future mass testing events, I am thrilled with the turnout Saturday.
“When we decided to host this event for the community, we had no idea how many people to expect. We offered the opportunity for people to call in to our appointments line to give us an initial idea of demand for testing at each of the six sites. Some sites had cars lined up for testing hours ahead of the start of the testing event.”
The number of individuals exceeded the capacity to operate the testing event with the initial planned efficiency. Testing was also available at the Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center, Eight Mile Health Center, North Mobile Health Center, Semmes Health Center and Women’s Health Center.
“We thank the citizens of Mobile County for their patience with us during Saturday’s testing event and for giving us an opportunity to serve them,” said Dr. L. Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist with the Prevention & Wellness division who assisted at Keeler. “We have identified opportunities to better serve you and are working diligently to implement solutions to make the next mass testing event run more efficiently.”
For those who were not able to be tested, MCHD continues to offer COVID-19 testing Mondays through Fridays. Please call 251-690-8889 to schedule your appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.