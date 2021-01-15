PONCE DE LEON, Fla. — A 911 call alerted authorities and resulted in the dispatch of first responders to a fatal residential fire in Ponce de Leon late Thursday night.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department were called to the home at 11 p.m. following a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a structure fire on Rock Hill Road.
The caller stated he could see flames coming from a building next door, but he did not know if there was anyone inside. Deputies and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a large metal building.
Firefighters quickly made entry into the home and began extinguishing the flames. With assistance from Argyle Volunteer Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue crews had the fire under control within 40 minutes, keeping the blaze from spreading into the woods nearby. One body was located in the burned structure.
The State Fire Marshall’s office responded to investigate the cause of the fire in conjunction with Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
Next of kin has not yet been notified for the victim, authorities said Friday.
