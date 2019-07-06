Park founders held their grand opening Saturday afternoon, and they say it's the place to be if you're looking to rent space for events.
"The idea is for people to come together for gatherings, to fellowship or commune with family members, friends and classmates. We wanted everybody to have as much fun as we did.. ain't that right guys? 'Yeah!!'"
The park has a picnic area, grills, water slides, swimming and fishing.
For more information you can find them on Facebook at "Crystal Clear Lake Park" or call 251-421-0087 for more information.
