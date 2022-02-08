PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)- The city of Prichard has dealt with its fair share of employees mishandling taxpayer money.

In 2020, two city workers were charged with corruption involving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Former Prichard Chief of Staff James Blackman was sentenced to a year in federal prison for laundering and taking more than $200,000 in money and property belonging to the City of Prichard. Investigators said he even bought real estate with some of the money.

That same year, Kim Wright Green, who was a Prichard city clerk, was charged with embezzling more than $150,000 of Prichard's money.

After these two cases, the city council even promised to take steps to ensure more oversight over the city's finances.

Now, State Rep. Napoleon Bracy said a Prichard water board audit turned up nearly four million dollars of questionable spending. At the center of the storm is former Prichard Water Manager Nia Bradley.

The audit alleged she used taxpayer money to buy Gucci, Louis Vuitton, first class flights to big cities along with five star hotel stays.

Bradley's attorney Jason Darley said Bradley took trips for business reasons, like renegotiating bonds. He said the board authorized the more personal purchases as a way of paying bonuses when it didn’t have cash.

Darley said, “There’s documentation of bonuses, and some of these bonuses couldn’t be paid and as a result, it’s our position that these purchases were part of that compensation should have been paid.”

FOX10 News reached out to Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner for comment but his voicemail said it hasn't been set up.