With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it stands to reason that more folks are getting tested. Baldwin and Mobile counties rank among the highest in the state for new cases. The overall numbers don’t tell the whole story.
If you look at recent case numbers just in Baldwin County over the last couple weeks, it’s a real eye opener. Newly confirmed positive cases just since December 1, 2020 account for more than 10 percent of Baldwin County’s overall total. Let’s look at Baldwin County’s cumulative numbers since COVID-19 testing began, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
COVID-19 - Baldwin County by the Numbers
• 31.5% (68,659 people) of population tested
• 12% (8,104 people) have tested positive
• 105 deaths since pandemic began
COVID-19 – Baldwin County by the Numbers (since Dec. 1st)
• 895 new positive cases
• 9th highest rate positive tests in state
• 3 deaths
With a jump in numbers across the school system and the county as a whole, testing sites like the one at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale are busy. It’s is the only active test site currently set up by the Baldwin County Health Department and it’s open Tuesdays and Thurdays from 8:30 am to noon. There are many private clinics and medical practices also testing and contributing to the database.
If you’re feeling symptoms, contact your medical provider and follow their instructions for testing. An appointment isn’t needed for testing at PZK Hall but you either need to be a healthcare worker, be showing at least two symptoms of COVID or if asymptomatic, you have to have underlying health conditions that put you in a high risk category.
