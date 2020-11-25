MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A man accused of intentional murder in a 1999 cold case is back in jail.
Dammon Wright, 40, was charged in connection to the 1999 murder of 24-year-old Marcel Chandler. Officers discovered Chandler's body on the night of Dec. 13, 1999 in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.
Back in June, Wright turned himself in to the Mobile County Metro Jail but was released on bond. According to court documents, Wright later had the charge dismissed for “no probable cause” one month later.
However, today, Wright was booked back into Mobile County Metro Jail following a grand jury indictment for intentional murder. FOX10 News has contacted the Mobile County District Attorney for additional information on this latest aspect of the case against Wright.
According to the grand jury indictment, bond was placed at $50,000.
Investigators also connected 42-year-old Jamelle Thomas to Chandler’s death. Earlier this year, a murder warrant was signed for the arrest of Thomas.
“For nearly 21 years, I have lived with the pain of not being able to provide the family with closure for the death of Marcel Chandler, which they so richly deserve,” said Major Linda Tims, who served as a lead investigator on the case back then.
Tims said she is happy that the case has been solved after so many years of trying to connect the dots, for the family and especially knowing that Chandler was the father of a 4-year-old son when he was killed.
