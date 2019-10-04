A free music festival is going on in downtown Mobile this weekend.
It's called "Flavor Fest on Dauphin", and it takes the place of the 1065 music festival, which cancelled this year.
Friday night, there will be free craft beer samplings at downtown restaurants and bars.
But the music starts Saturday at 2 pm at Cathedral Square, and at 4 pm across from Wintzell's Oyster House on Dauphin Street.
Last year, the two days of the 1065 festival brought thousands of people to the streets of downtown Mobile to enjoy free music.
This year, the Jake Peavy Foundation joined with Gulf Distributing of Mobile to sponsor Flavor Fest on Dauphin, also a two day event.
It all kicks off Friday night with ten downtown restaurants and bars offering free craft beer samplings.
Hunter Omainsky with Wintzell's Oyster House said, "Flavor Fest is kind of taking the place of 1065 this year. I guess we threw it together about last month or so. And, so, tonight is going to be a craft beer sampling up and down Dauphin Street."
The music starts Saturday at 2 pm at Cathedral Square, and at 4 pm at the parking lot across from Wintzell's Oyster House.
Omainsky said, "We've got a band at 4:00 tomorrow, 5:00, and one from six to eight, so you can make a whole day of it, really."
During the event, organizers hope people will enjoy the restaurants and clubs downtown.
Omainsky said, "This is generally kind of a slower time for downtown and enjoying some free music so, anytime you can get an event going on downtown, it's great for the bars and restaurants. It gets people excited about coming down and hearing some free music."
Here is a link on Facebook to Flavor Fest on Dauphin which has times and locations: https://www.facebook.com/events/692425201240309/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.