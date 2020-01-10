With safety such a primary concern during bad weather, you may have already made out a tornado check-list for Saturday.
If you're in your home, you try to find the safest and strongest part or get in the bathtub during a tornado warning.
But FOX10 Meteorologist Michael White says wearing a helmet is a good idea too
He said, "When you hear about people that have died in a tornado, you look at the report of how they were killed. It's because of blunt force trauma to the head. It's in almost every single tornado event we see. So the meteorological community has started pushing the idea of people when they go to their safe place, if you have a helmet, wear it. A football helmet would be the best kind, but, if all you have is a bicycle helmet, put it on because flying debris is what injures and kills more people in a tornado than anything else."
Michael says if you're in a home, go on the first floor, away from doors or windows, preferably in a bathroom or closet, inside a tub, cover up, and wear a helmet.
