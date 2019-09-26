A Two car crash this afternoon on the I-65 service road created this scene near the Dauphin St exit.
A truck flipped over landing upside down shattering windows. FOX10 talked to the driver, who told us he is alright and only a little shaken up. No word yet on the cause of the crash.
