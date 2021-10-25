According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Atmore man.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:03 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. Robert Marion Hadley, 62, was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 northbound in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Wendel L. Nelson, 55, of Atmore.

Hadley was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 at the 3 mile marker in Atmore city limits, in Escambia County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.